World Investment Advisors Has $540,000 Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

World Investment Advisors cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 83.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,965 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $13,720,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 538,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,036,000 after acquiring an additional 53,132 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 398.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,478,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 153,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,170,000 after acquiring an additional 35,966 shares during the period. Finally, Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,250,000.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $285.43 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a one year low of $213.26 and a one year high of $285.44. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.31.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

