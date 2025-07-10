World Investment Advisors Has $554,000 Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

World Investment Advisors reduced its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 42.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,499 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TLT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,956,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,393,520,000 after purchasing an additional 298,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,274,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,699 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,035,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235,504 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,550,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,911,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,574,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares in the last quarter. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0%

TLT stock opened at $86.93 on Thursday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $83.30 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.96.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3283 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

