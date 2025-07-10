World Investment Advisors Has $634,000 Stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP)

World Investment Advisors increased its position in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Paper were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 12,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in International Paper by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Price Performance

IP opened at $51.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. International Paper Company has a twelve month low of $42.26 and a twelve month high of $60.36.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Paper Company will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 158.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Paper

In related news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 target price on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.28.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

