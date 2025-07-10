World Investment Advisors Increases Position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO)

World Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGGO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,745,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,008 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 16,007,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,751,000 after acquiring an additional 949,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,823,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,953,000 after acquiring an additional 731,424 shares during the last quarter. Forge Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $22,075,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,613,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,355,000 after acquiring an additional 580,291 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9%

CGGO stock opened at $32.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.68. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.67 and a 52-week high of $32.25.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

