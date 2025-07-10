World Investment Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

World Investment Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) by 71.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $177.01 on Thursday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $148.48 and a 1 year high of $180.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.52. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

