World Investment Advisors Increases Stake in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,524 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 493 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto by 5,754.5% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Stock Performance

Shares of RIO stock opened at $58.77 on Thursday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 52 week low of $51.67 and a 52 week high of $72.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $60.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

