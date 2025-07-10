World Investment Advisors Invests $575,000 in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

World Investment Advisors bought a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $575,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

EUFN stock opened at $32.51 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $32.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.22.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.8094 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF’s previous dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

