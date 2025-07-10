World Investment Advisors Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in AstraZeneca by 447.4% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

AZN stock opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.24 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $219.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.37.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

