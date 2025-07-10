World Investment Advisors Makes New Investment in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 52,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 6.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell’s by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPB opened at $30.74 on Thursday. The Campbell’s Company has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.08.

Campbell’s ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Campbell’s’s payout ratio is 103.31%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Argus lowered shares of Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Campbell’s from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

