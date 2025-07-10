World Investment Advisors Purchases 12,324 Shares of Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)

World Investment Advisors grew its position in Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR – Free Report) by 170.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,324 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,284 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,916 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy Oil by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Stock Down 1.1%

Murphy Oil stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Murphy Oil Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.95 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $665.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Corporation will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Murphy Oil from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Monday, April 21st. Roth Capital cut Murphy Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.15.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

