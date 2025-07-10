World Investment Advisors Purchases 1,304 Shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF)

World Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CVBF – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVB Financial were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 9.4% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVB Financial by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in CVB Financial by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in CVB Financial by 20.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CVB Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

CVB Financial Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $20.83 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.45. CVB Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $16.01 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.67.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $126.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.45 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corporation will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.