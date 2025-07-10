World Investment Advisors Purchases 290 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 19.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. HSBC lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 24th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley set a $269.00 target price on Travelers Companies and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $274.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Insider Activity

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,365,363.36. The trade was a 42.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Maria Olivo sold 36,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.20, for a total transaction of $9,925,765.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 118,116 shares in the company, valued at $32,387,407.20. The trade was a 23.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 163,869 shares of company stock worth $44,868,201. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $255.08 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $202.95 and a one year high of $277.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $57.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $10.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

