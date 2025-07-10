World Investment Advisors Purchases 374 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 2,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS PTLC opened at $51.19 on Thursday. Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

