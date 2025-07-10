World Investment Advisors Purchases New Holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 26.8% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $38.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $293.56 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

