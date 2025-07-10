World Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS)

World Investment Advisors raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:BBUS – Free Report) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,753,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,933,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,155,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,195,000 after buying an additional 447,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,598,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,477,000 after buying an additional 177,372 shares during the last quarter.

BBUS opened at $112.94 on Thursday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $86.94 and a 12-month high of $113.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.26.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (BBUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBUS was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

