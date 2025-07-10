World Investment Advisors Sells 1,030 Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

World Investment Advisors cut its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NULG. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,012,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 11.5%

BATS:NULG opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.13. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $94.92.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.