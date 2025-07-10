World Investment Advisors Sells 248 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

World Investment Advisors lowered its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Equinix were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 8.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Equinix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $451,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Equinix by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,150,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 51,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,620,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kurt Pletcher sold 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.70, for a total transaction of $111,467.90. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,723.40. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of EQIX opened at $764.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $994.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $860.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $871.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Equinix’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Equinix from $1,069.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Equinix from $978.00 to $1,018.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,030.00 to $965.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $960.55.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

