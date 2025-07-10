World Investment Advisors Sells 257 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

World Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,543,000. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,657,000 after buying an additional 111,105 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $134.84 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $140.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

