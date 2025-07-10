World Investment Advisors Sells 290 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of A. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 640.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 222 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 286.2% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

Several research firms have commented on A. Barclays boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.77.

A stock opened at $121.47 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.00. The company has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.23. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.43 and a 12 month high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.44%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

