World Investment Advisors Sells 633 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

World Investment Advisors lowered its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ROK. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 4,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $381.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $345.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.00.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $340.19 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $348.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $313.55 and a 200-day moving average of $284.42.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.36. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 65.99%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Matheus De A. G. Viera Bulho sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.24, for a total value of $285,681.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,067.92. This represents a 48.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.32, for a total transaction of $118,454.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,838.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,388 shares of company stock worth $2,307,487. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

