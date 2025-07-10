World Investment Advisors Takes Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

World Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,021,194,000 after acquiring an additional 163,462 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,545,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $475,714,000 after acquiring an additional 601,361 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $418,692,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,521,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $338,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,284,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $306,444,000 after acquiring an additional 244,264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Yum! Brands stock opened at $150.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.41. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $122.13 and a one year high of $163.30. The stock has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.74.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Redburn Atlantic raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.86.

View Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $40,332.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,231.40. This represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total value of $1,028,160.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,893 shares in the company, valued at $22,984,484.01. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,742 shares of company stock worth $1,861,504 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.