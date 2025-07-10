World Investment Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

World Investment Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 83.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,873 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,299 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 178,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,990,000 after purchasing an additional 24,734 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,184,000 after purchasing an additional 37,306 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 121,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,042,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $365.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.93. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.