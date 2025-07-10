Wrap Technologies (WRAP) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wrap Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wrap Technologies $4.50 million -$5.88 million -10.00 Wrap Technologies Competitors $1.24 billion $110.42 million 45.61

Wrap Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Get Wrap Technologies alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Wrap Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wrap Technologies -155.10% -180.13% -31.95% Wrap Technologies Competitors -19.22% -74.50% -1.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

8.8% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “PROTECTION – SFTY” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 8.61, meaning that their average share price is 761% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wrap Technologies competitors beat Wrap Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Wrap Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wrap Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.