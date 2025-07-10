Wrap Technologies (WRAP) vs. Its Competitors Critical Review

Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Wrap Technologies and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Wrap Technologies
|$4.50 million
|-$5.88 million
|-10.00
|Wrap Technologies Competitors
|$1.24 billion
|$110.42 million
|45.61
Wrap Technologies’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Wrap Technologies. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Wrap Technologies and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Wrap Technologies
|-155.10%
|-180.13%
|-31.95%
|Wrap Technologies Competitors
|-19.22%
|-74.50%
|-1.08%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Volatility and Risk
Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies’ competitors have a beta of 8.61, meaning that their average share price is 761% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Wrap Technologies competitors beat Wrap Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared.
Wrap Technologies Company Profile
Wrap Technologies, Inc., a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet. It also offers virtual reality training system, a law enforcement 3D training system employing immersive computer graphics VR with proprietary software-enabled content. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.
