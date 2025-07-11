12,184 Shares in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Purchased by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,114,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 18,936 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 169,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 884,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,517 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FLCB opened at $21.35 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $22.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.24.

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

