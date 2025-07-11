3,190 Shares in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Bought by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Stride by 140.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stride during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Stride by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Stride by 158.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Stride by 100.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LRN shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stride in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Stride from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Stride from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.83.

Stride Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $136.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.08. Stride, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $162.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $613.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. Stride had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 23.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

