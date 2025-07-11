54,885 Shares in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND) Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd (NYSE:SAND – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 179,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 34,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 501,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAND shares. Raymond James Financial set a $9.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $7.25 to $8.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $11.50 to $11.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.15.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAND opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.45. Sandstorm Gold Ltd has a twelve month low of $4.92 and a twelve month high of $10.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 98.36 and a beta of 0.46.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 2.00% and a net margin of 15.80%. The business had revenue of $50.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.61 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 60.00%.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

