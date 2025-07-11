64,142 Shares in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 64,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in DraftKings during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DraftKings news, insider Matthew Kalish sold 210,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $7,944,300.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,155,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,188,567.90. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Price Performance

NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.67. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $53.61.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.