6,921 Shares in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Acquired by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,921 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ETSY. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in Etsy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 862.1% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Stock Up 7.4%

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $58.16 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $66.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.76. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $651.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Arete Research upgraded Etsy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Etsy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Etsy from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 21,666 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total transaction of $1,112,982.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,563.38. The trade was a 25.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total value of $77,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 34,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,318.88. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,298 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,039 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

