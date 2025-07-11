Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Acuity, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 70,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Acuity were worth $18,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYI. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Acuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in Acuity by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 161 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Acuity by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Acuity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Acuity by 520.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.30, for a total value of $1,230,487.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,115.40. This represents a 38.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karen J. Holcom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.04, for a total value of $1,806,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,628,243.84. The trade was a 24.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AYI opened at $302.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $274.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.26. Acuity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.81 and a 1-year high of $345.30.

Acuity (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The electronics maker reported $5.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.68. Acuity had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Acuity, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Acuity’s payout ratio is currently 5.36%.

AYI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Acuity from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Acuity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Acuity from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acuity from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

