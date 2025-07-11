Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Free Report) by 712.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $28,641,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth $14,825,000. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. 12th Street Asset Management Company LLC now owns 120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,592,000 after purchasing an additional 76,126 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Acushnet by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,078,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,654,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acushnet by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 51,404 shares during the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acushnet Price Performance

GOLF stock opened at $78.19 on Friday. Acushnet has a 12-month low of $55.31 and a 12-month high of $79.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Acushnet Announces Dividend

Acushnet ( NYSE:GOLF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. Acushnet had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The company had revenue of $703.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Acushnet will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLF. Truist Financial raised their price target on Acushnet from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Acushnet in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Acushnet Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

