Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Purchased by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 454.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 283 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,865,285 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,554,180,000 after purchasing an additional 331,087 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,952,061 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121,164 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,916,739 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $932,008,000 after buying an additional 87,410 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $573,446,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,051,473 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $551,339,000 after buying an additional 3,155,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

AEM opened at $118.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.27. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $69.72 and a fifty-two week high of $126.76. The firm has a market cap of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The mining company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 26.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.78.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

