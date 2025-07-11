Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Shares Acquired by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 45.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 363.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allison Transmission

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Ryan A. Milburn sold 3,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.24, for a total value of $359,078.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 11,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,881.76. The trade was a 22.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Allison Transmission from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Allison Transmission from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Allison Transmission Price Performance

ALSN opened at $95.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.96. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.40 and a 1 year high of $122.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.33.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.18 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 46.97% and a net margin of 23.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allison Transmission Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Allison Transmission Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

