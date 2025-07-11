Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Increases Stock Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTH. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 797,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after purchasing an additional 367,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 173,245 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter valued at $3,978,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 158.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 153,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 94,073 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 137,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 68,276 shares during the period. 57.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Hilltop Price Performance

NYSE HTH opened at $31.14 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $35.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.68 million. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.55%.

About Hilltop

(Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.