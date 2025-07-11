Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Lowered by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.3% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 803,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,181,000 after purchasing an additional 38,360 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,147,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,307,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 478,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,954,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $177.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

