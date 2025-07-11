Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 803,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,181,000 after acquiring an additional 38,360 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,147,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,307,000 after acquiring an additional 88,021 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 478,232 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $73,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 255,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,695,000. This represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928 over the last three months. 11.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $177.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

About Alphabet



Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

