Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 454.5% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 16,071 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 660.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 49,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 48,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 10,815 shares in the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on IIPR shares. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:IIPR opened at $56.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.72. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.44 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 10.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $71.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.20 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

