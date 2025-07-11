Amalgamated Bank Has $559,000 Position in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in shares of Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 39,413 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Banc of California were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Banc of California during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Banc of California by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Banc of California during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

BANC opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Banc of California, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $18.08.

Banc of California ( NYSE:BANC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.36 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banc of California, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Banc of California’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Lashley sold 37,500 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,280,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,379,976. This trade represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Olivia I. Lindsay sold 11,000 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $149,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,649.16. The trade was a 26.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,000 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BANC. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Banc of California in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Banc of California from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Banc of California from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Banc of California from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banc of California in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California that provides various banking products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, demand, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; retirement accounts; and safe deposit boxes.

