Amalgamated Bank Lowers Holdings in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its stake in St. Joe Company (The) (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% in the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 330,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,512,000 after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 10.8% in the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 14,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut St. Joe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 8th.

St. Joe Stock Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.36. St. Joe Company has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $64.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a 200 day moving average of $45.86.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 18.99%.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. St. Joe’s payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

St. Joe Profile

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment engages in the development of communities into homesites for sale to homebuilders and on a limited basis to retail customers.

