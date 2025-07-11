Amalgamated Bank Sells 172 Shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $381,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 185.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,826,000. Institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $84.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. ArcBest Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.19 and a 52-week high of $129.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.71.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.01). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $967.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, June 2nd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.17.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

See Also

