Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,673 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 277.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,009 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 212.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 95,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 26,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on OI. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of O-I Glass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.80.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of OI stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a one year low of $9.23 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.97.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 2.98% and a positive return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

O-I Glass Profile

(Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.