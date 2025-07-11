American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stock Holdings Lifted by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in American International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 5,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in American International Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American International Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American International Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AIG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.99, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.63. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $88.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 7.05% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -67.67%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Articles

