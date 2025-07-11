Analyzing Herc (NYSE:HRI) and Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) and Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Herc pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Greenbrier Companies pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Herc pays out 62.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Greenbrier Companies pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Herc has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Greenbrier Companies has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Herc and Greenbrier Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Herc 0 2 3 0 2.60 Greenbrier Companies 1 0 1 0 2.00

Profitability

Herc currently has a consensus price target of $139.20, indicating a potential downside of 6.69%. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus price target of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.36%. Given Greenbrier Companies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrier Companies is more favorable than Herc.

This table compares Herc and Greenbrier Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herc 3.53% 24.10% 4.30% Greenbrier Companies 6.48% 14.56% 5.43%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Herc and Greenbrier Companies”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herc $3.57 billion 1.19 $211.00 million $4.49 33.22 Greenbrier Companies $3.54 billion 0.48 $160.10 million $7.06 7.85

Herc has higher revenue and earnings than Greenbrier Companies. Greenbrier Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Herc, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Herc has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenbrier Companies has a beta of 1.71, indicating that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.1% of Herc shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Herc shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Greenbrier Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Greenbrier Companies beats Herc on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment. The company also sells used equipment and contractor supplies, such as construction consumables, tools, small equipment, and safety supplies; provides repair, maintenance, equipment management, and safety training services, as well as offers ancillary services, such as equipment transport, rental protection, cleaning, refueling, and labor. It serves non-residential and residential construction, specialty trade, restoration, remediation and environment, and facility maintenance contractors; industrial manufacturing industries, including automotive and aerospace, power, metals and mining, agriculture, pulp, paper and wood, food and beverage, and refineries and petrochemical industries; infrastructure and government sectors; and commercial and retail service, hospitality, healthcare, recreation, entertainment production, and special event management customers through its sales team, industry catalogs, as well as through participation and sponsorship of industry events, trade shows, and Internet. As of December 31, 2017, it operated approximately 275 locations in the United States, Canada, China, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar. Herc Holdings Inc. is based in Bonita Springs, Florida.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars. The Maintenance Services segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and downsizing; operates a railcar repair, refurbishment, and maintenance network; and reconditions and manufactures railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts. The Leasing & Management Services segment offers operating leases and per diem leases for a fleet of approximately 13,400 railcars; and management services comprising railcar maintenance management, railcar accounting services, fleet management and logistics, administration, and railcar re-marketing. This segment provides management services for railroads, shippers, carriers, institutional investors, and other leasing and transportation companies. It serves railroads, leasing companies, financial institutions, shippers, carriers, and transportation companies. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, Oregon.

