APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA) Holdings Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479,011 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in APA were worth $75,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in APA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 113,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in APA by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 46,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its holdings in APA by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 28,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of APA by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on APA. Mizuho cut their target price on APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on APA from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays set a $21.00 price objective on APA and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75. APA Corporation has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $33.41.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. APA had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 9.75%. APA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

