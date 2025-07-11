Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,379 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.91% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $78,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIT. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 5,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 51.2% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Applied Industrial Technologies by 97.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter worth $41,000. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on AIT. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $265.00) on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised Applied Industrial Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Applied Industrial Technologies from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Industrial Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:AIT opened at $256.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $230.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $237.43. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.91. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.71 and a 52-week high of $282.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 8.64%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 18.47%.

Applied Industrial Technologies declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback 1,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

