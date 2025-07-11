Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,659,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,154 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Aramark were worth $91,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 82.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on ARMK shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen cut Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Aramark from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

Aramark Price Performance

ARMK opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.28. Aramark has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.29.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

