Aspire Private Capital LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,259 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $180,637,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,635,391 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 328,464,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,061,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,664 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,930,426 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $44,837,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,380 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $40,107,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,266,582,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Mizuho cut their price target on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.31.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $222.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.66. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 384,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.02, for a total value of $86,051,458.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 901,995,325 shares in the company, valued at $202,064,992,706.50. This represents a 0.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $2,746,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,519,342.30. This trade represents a 22.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,886,613 shares of company stock worth $1,531,840,610. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

