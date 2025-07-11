Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 335,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,074 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $17,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BALL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ball by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 764.9% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 51.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Ball Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $58.42 on Friday. Ball Corporation has a 12-month low of $43.51 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.70 and a 200 day moving average of $52.75.

Ball Dividend Announcement

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Ball had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (down previously from $67.00) on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Ball from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Ball from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

