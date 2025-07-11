Bank of America Cuts Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Price Target to $64.00

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Bank of America from $67.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.75% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

View Our Latest Report on SLVM

Sylvamo Price Performance

Sylvamo stock opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Sylvamo has a 1 year low of $49.93 and a 1 year high of $98.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.71 and a 200-day moving average of $64.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Sylvamo had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Sylvamo’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sylvamo

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Sylvamo by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 23.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Sylvamo by 116.5% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 15,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Sylvamo by 17.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 32,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.