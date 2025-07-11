Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 22,836 Shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 705,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $73,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 115.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 196.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on SNX shares. Barclays set a $140.00 target price on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $155.00 target price on TD SYNNEX and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Cfra dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on TD SYNNEX from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.56.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 63,310 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.23, for a total transaction of $8,624,721.30. Following the sale, the director owned 67,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,197,568.45. This trade represents a 48.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 14,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,130. This trade represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,143,874. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE SNX opened at $142.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 52 week low of $92.23 and a 52 week high of $145.10. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 1.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.56%.

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

