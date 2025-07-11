Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,782 Shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.00% of Chemed worth $89,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CHE. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chemed by 54.5% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Chemed by 633.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.45, for a total transaction of $864,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 101,197 shares in the company, valued at $58,335,010.65. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer S. Lee sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $866,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,454,259.73. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,450 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 target price (down previously from $674.00) on shares of Chemed in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Chemed from $708.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $466.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Chemed Corporation has a 1 year low of $457.44 and a 1 year high of $623.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $546.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $561.09.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.04. Chemed had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $646.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 21.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Chemed’s payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

